LONDON, UK – STYLPRO the brand from Stylideas is thrilled to announce the launch of six new products that will change the way you care for your skin. With three electrical beauty products and three sustainable focussed products, STYLPRO has something to suit all budgets.



Introducing the STYLPRO Fabulous Firmer Neck & Face Smoother, the ultimate anti-aging tool that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, focussing on the decolletage area, it stimulates collagen production to firm and tighten your skin. Used in conjunction with your favourite serum, it offers three settings offering green, red, and blue light therapy, you can customize your treatment and achieve the best results for your skin type.



Say goodbye to lash extensions and hello to STYLPRO Hot Lash Heated Eye Lash Curler. The Hot Lash Curler uses gentle heat to curl your lashes in seconds. Simple, safe, and easy to use, the Hot Lash heats up to the perfect temperature to give you full, lifted lashes that stay curlier for longer.



STYLPRO Bags Be Gone Heated Eye Wand is the perfect solution to reduce puffiness and dark circles around your eyes. Used with your favourite serum, it features three modes that use thermo-therapy, vibration massage and LED red light therapy, you can customize your treatment to soothe and rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes and say goodbye to those eye bags!



In addition to these electrical beauty products, STYLPRO is also launching three eco-friendly and reusable products that will make your skincare routine more sustainable. The STYLPRO Bamboo Face Clothes, STYLPRO Bath Sponge, and STYLPRO Bath Wash Mitt are all vegan-approved and naturally sourced, allowing you to take care of your skin while also taking care of the planet.



"We are excited to launch these six new products that will transform the way you care for your skin and beauty tools," said Tom Pellereau, founder of STYLPRO. "At STYLPRO, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to make your beauty routine easier and more enjoyable."



The STYLPRO six new products will be available for purchase on 13th March 2023. For more information about these products, please contact hello@stylideas.com.



About STYLPRO

STYLPRO is a UK-based beauty brand founded by Inventor and BBC Apprentice Winner, Tom Pellereau and Lord Sugar. STYLPRO's mission is solving your beauty problem by introducing innovative and sustainable solutions. STYLPRO's products are designed to improve the way you clean and care for your beauty tools and skin. For more information, visit www.stylpro.com.



Contact:

Name: Tayla Emmons

Email: tayla.emmons@stylideas.com