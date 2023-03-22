The MENA region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, with a young and dynamic population driving innovation across industries. From renewable energy and fintech to e-commerce and healthcare, MENA-based companies and entrepreneurs are making their mark on the global landscape.



TBD Media, an award-winning media and production company, has announced the launch of its 50 MENA Leaders campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the achievements of the most influential and innovative leaders from the MENA region and present how their work shapes the future of business, technology, and society.



"The MENA region is a hotbed of innovation and creativity, and we believe it is essential to showcase the incredible work being done here," said TBD Media CEO Paolo Zanini.



"By highlighting the achievements of these 50 MENA Leaders, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs and demonstrate the potential of the MENA region to shape the future of business and society."



The 50 MENA Leaders campaign will feature a diverse range of individuals, from established business leaders to emerging entrepreneurs. Their impact on the industry, innovation, leadership, and commitment to social responsibility is presented through the lens of TBD Media Group. The campaign will run throughout 2023, with stories of each leader featured on TBD Media's websites, social media channels, and events.



TBD Media is dedicated to bringing unique perspectives and intelligent approaches from thought leaders, addressing the world's most pressing challenges. Through the 50 MENA Leaders campaign, TBD Media showcases the diversity and richness of the region's talent and inspires others to join the effort in shaping the future of our world.



The 50 MENA Leaders campaign comes at a time when the MENA region is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, fuelled by digital innovation, economic diversification, and social change. Companies and entrepreneurs from the region have the potential to become global leaders and make a significant impact on the world's economy, environment, and society.



Companies featured in this launch:

DWF Mindcrest: Aiming more than just being a law and compliance company.

KCi Group:A great company to be part of, and work with.

Ebury:Innovative financial solutions and services provider.

Trampo:Leisure and entertainment for children



More information on the 50 MENA Leaders Campaign may be found here:

https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-mena-leaders and https://gulfnews.com/50-mena-leaders



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/





