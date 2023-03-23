At a time when strike action and widespread skills shortages are plaguing the education arena, the fact that new research has revealed that average salaries are falling in the sector is a real concern. That’s according to the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), the trade association for the professional recruitment sector.



The data, provided by the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology, revealed that average salaries fell by 5.2% between February 2022 and February 2023, a worrying sign given the cost of living crisis and the general unrest the sector is experiencing with strike action showing no sign of reaching a resolution.



Elsewhere, the research reveals that vacancies within the sector remain high – up 36% in January 2023 and 44% in February year-on-year – demonstrating the growing demand for teaching staff across the UK, and a worrying concern for hirers who are already struggling to source talent.



Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo comments:



“Given the unrest that has been noted in the education sector in recent months, the peaks and troughs of hiring activity and application numbers are perhaps no surprise. However, with strike action continuing to plague the sector due to a range of factors including remuneration, the decline in average pay that our data highlights is of real concern. The cost of living crisis and rising inflation means that teaching professionals are continuing to leave the profession for better pay elsewhere. With these individuals in already short supply, education is facing a tough road ahead for 2023.”





