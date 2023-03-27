1st April 2023 will see the launch of the country’s first range of light-maximising Invisible Window Blinds™, developed by English Blinds of Solihull.



English Blinds of Solihull is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new range of Invisible Window Blinds™; designed for the modern homeowner who wants to maximise the natural light within their home at minimal environmental impact.



This latest addition to the company’s product catalogue is designed to provide all of the functionality of concealed blinds and perfect fit blinds, but with a far smaller footprint over the glass as well as lower fabrication costs.



The official launch signifies the culmination of over three years of research and development prior to bringing Invisible Window Blinds™ to market, after rigorous testing to ensure that they are designed to meet and exceed the unique demands and requirements of today’s window blinds buyers.



These demands include the challenge of mitigating high import costs and delays post-Brexit, as well as of course the need to invest in ecologically sound materials sourcing and manufacturing processes in perpetuity for the future.



Starting at just £0 (a range of payment options are available for users of invisible currencies) for a small Invisible Roller Blind™ with standard fittings, Invisible Window Blinds™ represent a cost-effective solution for shoppers seeking to redecorate on a budget.



Invisible Window Blinds™ also meet and exceed the highest possible benchmark of child safety, are extremely easy to hang with no special tools required, and are even self-cleaning. Find out more about the benefits of Invisible Window Blinds™ here





For media enquiries and information requests, please contact:



Polly Kay, Senior Marketing Consultant at English Blinds.



Phone: 0121 439 6770



Email: press@englishblinds.co.uk



Notes to editors:



This is a promotional “April Fools” press release created by English Blinds.



English Blinds is the UK’s premier manufacturer and direct-to-customer retailer of bespoke made-to-measure window blinds, with a proven track record of excellence and innovation going back to the 1980s.





Based in Solihull, all of English Blinds’ product lines are designed and fabricated in-house here in the UK, employing local people and supporting continuing investment in the community and local area as a whole.