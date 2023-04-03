April 3, 2023- A crew of seven fearless adventurers are setting out to capture the extreme challenges of trekking in one of the world's most hostile environments, the Arctic. Over the next 40 days, this intrepid team will film breathtaking landscapes, and showcase the resilience of the people and the power of mother nature creating a documentary on the power of human will.



Leaving from the Southernmost peninsula of Spitsbergen, Svalbard (the northernmost inhabited island on the planet), they'll be braving freezing temperatures and pushing their physical and mental limits whilst capturing each second of the experience on camera.



The team's main objective is to produce a documentary of their venture, describing the challenges, trills and dangers from start to finish.



The crew comprises filmmakers and photographers from the acclaimed production company TBD Media Group, each with a unique perspective and skill set to bring this documentary to life. They aim to share their experiences with the world and inspire others to push beyond their limits.



The dangers that present themselves will be documented throughout their entire journey. You can follow their steps in real-time on a Garmin map tracker featured on their website, as well as keep up to date with their daily text on Instagram.



So gear up and stay tuned for all the latest updates on this extraordinary journey, as we push ourselves to the brink and achieve the impossible.





