April 7th, 2023 - TBD Media Group is proud to announce the launch of its latest campaign, Global Health. The campaign is set to feature a collection of interviews and video documentaries, highlighting international business leaders and healthcare specialists from various industries. The series will showcase organisations spearheading specific health initiatives, developing ground-breaking medicine and complex health technologies, and taking on the challenges of both physical and mental health globally.



As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, TBD Media Group believes that now, more than ever, it is essential to shine a light on global health initiatives that are transforming the healthcare industry. With the aim of spreading awareness and sharing information on advancements in the healthcare sector, Global Health will showcase interviews with prominent figures in the industry, including CEOs of pharmaceutical companies, health tech innovators, and mental health experts.



In line with World Health Day on April 7th, TBD Media Group's Global Health campaign aims to draw attention to the need for global health equity and highlight healthcare's critical role in building a healthier world. This year's theme for World Health Day is “Health for All” which underscores the World Health Organization's (WHO) commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their location or socio-economic status.



The Global Health campaign will feature stories from different countries, discussing their efforts to improve healthcare services and provide access to life-saving treatments. The campaign will also highlight innovative technologies and research breakthroughs that are shaping the future of healthcare.



The upcoming Global Health Summit is set to take place on Friday 26th May at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva, bringing together 100 leaders and executives from various sectors of the Private and Public Healthcare Industry.



The event will feature round table discussions where participants will discuss strategies, share knowledge and expertise, and identify opportunities for collaboration. This will be complemented by keynote speeches and panel discussions that will explore the latest trends and emerging issues in the healthcare industry.



"We are thrilled to launch our Global Health campaign and showcase the amazing work being done by organisations and individuals around the world to advance global health. Our goal is to raise awareness of the critical need for equitable access to quality healthcare and highlight the significant strides in the industry," said the CEO of TBD Media Group, Paolo Zanini.



To learn more about TBD Media Group's Global Health campaign and to watch the video documentaries and interviews, click

https://www.reuters.com/plus/tbd-media-group/connect-people-...





About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Companies featured in this launch:



Science Center: Philadelphia-based Science Center is the premier US innovation intermediary.

Omada Health: is a virtual-first, integrated chronic healthcare provider.

Össur: is a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions that helps people live a life without limitations.

ADVITOS: Improving survival of ICU patients with the ADVOS therapy.

Sol Millennium Medical Group: is a global healthcare company specialising in medical device manufacturing and distribution.

ProPharma: End-to-end custom solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners and sponsors drug and device development programs.



