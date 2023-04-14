TBD Media Group, a leading media and communications company, has launched an ambitious initiative, the VISION 2045 campaign, to steer our society towards a more sustainable and equitable world by 2045. The campaign seeks to inspire and mobilise individuals, businesses, and governments around the world to take bold actions toward creating a more sustainable future.



The VISION 2045 campaign recognizes that sustainability is a fundamental principle guiding our actions and decisions toward a prosperous future for all. Over the years, sustainability has reshaped our world, leading to innovations and advancements that were once unimaginable. Sustainability has become the cornerstone of progress and the key to a better world.



TBD Media Group recognizes the power of storytelling and its role in shaping attitudes and behaviours toward sustainability. The VISION 2045 campaign highlights stories of sustainability champions leading the way in sustainable innovation, from renewable energy to compostable fabric, from circular economy to regenerative agriculture.



This campaign will be a collection of interviews and documentaries that aim to support the UN and its objectives by inspiring businesses and people to take collective action to ensure a better future for all. The UN Global Compact is celebrating its 20th anniversary by launching into the 'Decade of Action' to deliver on the SDGs by asking businesses to reimagine, reset and redefine ambition, leadership and action to realise the world we want.



Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and TBD Media Group believes that all humankind must work together to create a more sustainable world. The VISION 2045 campaign aims to create a global community of sustainability pioneers who share their vision and commitment. The company is confident that with the collective efforts of everyone, we can overcome challenges and create prosperity.



This campaign invites pacesetters to join this journey toward a more sustainable future. Together, we can create a world that is not only sustainable but also prosperous, equitable, and just. Watch the featured films:



El Paso Electric: Regional energy provider in generation, transmission, and distribution in west TX and southern NM

Ontario Power Generation: Proud to be one of the largest, most diverse clean power producers in North America

Metsähallitus: Safeguarding the diversity of nature and bolstering sustainable development for the future

Purolator Inc: A leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider

Ausenco: Global consulting and engineering solutions provider to the mining sector

ASICS: Making every step steadier, every mind more uplifted, and the ground under healthier and better

SHEIN Group: Global fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-retailer bringing sustainable lifestyles to everyone

Telstra: Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company

Trivium Packaging: Offering high-quality innovative packaging with sustainability and circularity

Great Lengths SPA SB: The hair extensions pioneers that continue to raise industry standards and embrace a more environmentally friendly future

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: A global leader in Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands

Kingwhale: A leading company at the heart of the world’s performance textile industry





