Flambard Williams, a Multi-Award-Winning Property Investment Specialist based in London, is proud to announce the appointment of DP World Tour professional Wilco Nienaber as a brand ambassador to the company. Due to this partnership, Flambard Williams is running a golf competition open to the public to celebrate.



The competition invites participants to film themselves hitting a long drive at a driving range using Trackman or a Trackman equivalent, ensuring they film the distance at the end of the video and upload it to winwithwilco.com to be shortlisted for the final. The closing date for entries is the 4th of June.



The final stage of the competition will be held at the Greenwich Peninsula Driving Range in London on the 17th of June, where participants will enjoy a great afternoon of fun, competition, and, of course, the final of the long-drive contest. At the end of the evening, one winner from each category (female and male) will be announced, and they will get to join Flambard Williams for a fantastic event at the Gleneagles Golf Estate on the 17th of July.



Wilco Nienaber, a South African golfing phenomenon known for his impressive distance off the tee, will join Flambard Williams on several events and golf days throughout the year, including trips to Gleneagles and Dubai.



About Wilco Nienaber:

Wilco Nienaber is a South African professional golfer. He was born on 7th April 2000 (23 years old). He plays on the European Tour and is known for his long-distance off the tee. He won the 2021 Dimension Data Pro-Am after turning professional in 2019.





About Flambard Williams:

Flambard Williams believes that everyone should know how to beat inflation and make the most income and growth on their money. As an independent company, they offer bespoke portfolios to each and every investor and provide an end-to-end service, including furnishing, letting, and managing each property, so clients don't have to lift a finger.

Recognised for being at the forefront of providing professional and unique property consultancy services for investors and home buyers around the globe, Flambard Williams won the UK Property Investors Award 2016-17 and again won 3 awards in 2017-2018, cementing our place among the best companies in the UK. More wins followed in 2020-2021 and 2022-2023.



For more information about Flambard Williams and its services, please visit their website at flambardwilliams.co.uk.



Media Contact:

Ewa Pietreniuk

Marketing and Communications Director

Flambard Williams LTD

ewa.pietreniuk@flambardwilliams.co.uk