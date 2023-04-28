London, 28th April - Innovation and disruption are essential in any industry, and the ability to challenge status quo, think outside the box, and bring new ideas to the table is what drives progress and growth.TBD Media Group proudly presents its latest campaign, Innovation and Disruption Leaders, which features individuals who are pushing the boundaries of development and revolutionising their fields.



TBD Media Group's documentary series gives these innovators a platform to share their insights, experiences, and ideas with a wider audience. Through these documentaries, TBD Media Group is amplifying the voices of these disruptors, making them heard louder than ever before.



"At TBD Media Group, we believe that innovation and disruption are the key drivers of progress,their contributions to their respective industries are remarkable, and we are proud to give them a platform to share their insights and inspire others,"said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group.



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign features a diverse range of individuals from various industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and education. These individuals are at the forefront of change, breaking down and reshaping traditional business models.



Through their stories, these disruptors are demonstrating the importance of driving progress and improving our world. TBD Media Group's documentaries showcase their achievements, challenges, and insights, giving audiences a unique perspective on the individuals who are shaping our future.





Companies featured in this launch:



ZP: Addressing the urgent need for equal communication access for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Hitachi Energy: Accelerating the global energy transition by pioneering technologies like the EconiQTM high-voltage portfolio that contribute towards carbon neutrality.

Great Lengths: The hair extensions pioneers that continue to raise industry standards and embrace a more environmentally friendly future.





