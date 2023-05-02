CV Screen, a leading marketing recruitment agency, has released its annual Marketing Salary Survey report for 2023. The report highlights the latest trends and changes in the marketing industry, including salary figures and job opportunities. According to the survey, Marketing salaries have risen by an impressive 9% since the last report, with the average salary in the industry now at £37,144. This increase is due to the growing importance of digital marketing and the need for skilled professionals in this field.



The survey also revealed that the highest-paying marketing roles are in London, where the average salary is £41,829, which is significantly higher than the national average. The highest-paying marketing roles in London are Marketing Director, Head of Marketing, and Senior Digital Marketing Manager.



The report shows that the marketing industry continues to be a thriving sector with a high demand for skilled professionals, making it an exciting and dynamic career path. Despite the pandemic, the marketing industry has remained resilient, and the survey suggests that there are many job opportunities available for skilled professionals.



CV Screen’s Marketing Salary Survey is based on data collected from over 4,000 job adverts from businesses across the UK, including SMEs and large corporations. The survey covers a range of roles, from entry-level positions to senior management roles.



Commenting on the survey, Matthew Iveson, Managing Director of CV Screen, said: “The Marketing Salary Survey highlights the continued growth and importance of the marketing industry in the UK. We are pleased to see that salaries have increased by 9% since our last report, demonstrating the value that companies place on skilled marketing professionals.”



Iveson added, “The demand for marketing professionals is robust, especially in areas such as SEO, e-commerce, and marketing automation. However, it should be noted that the number of candidates seeking work has increased significantly in the last 12 months. This trend is attributed to individuals returning to the job market, seeking higher salaries to offset the cost-of-living crisis.”



CV Screen’s Marketing Salary Survey provides valuable insights for both employers and job seekers in the marketing industry. To download the full report and learn more about marketing salaries and job opportunities, visit https://www.cvscreen.co.uk/salary-surveys/marketing-salary-s....



