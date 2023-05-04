The MENA region has long been a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. With a young, talented, and dynamic population, the region is poised to be at the forefront of the global innovation economy.



TBD Media Group, a leading media company focused on creating content that inspires change, has launched a new campaign 50 MENA Leaders. The campaign aims to highlight the innovative leaders in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region who are using their intelligence and effort to reshape the development landscape.



"We are thrilled to launch the 50 MENA Leaders campaign," said TBD Media Group's CEO, Paolo Zanini. "Our goal is to showcase the incredible work that these leaders are doing, and to inspire others to follow in their footsteps. We believe that by highlighting the innovation and talent in the region, we can help create a more prosperous and sustainable future for everyone."



The 50 MENA Leaders campaign will feature profiles of leaders from a wide range of industries, including technology, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Each profile will provide insights into the leader's background, their approach to leadership, and the impact they are making in their industry and beyond.



"We want to create a platform where these leaders can share their stories and inspire others to pursue their own dreams," said Zanini. "By showcasing the diverse talents and perspectives of the MENA region, we hope to foster a greater sense of community and collaboration across borders and industries."



The 50 MENA Leaders campaign has already generated significant interest from both the media and the public. Many of the featured leaders have been recognised for their work in their respective industries, and the campaign is expected to raise their profiles even further.



Companies featuring in this campaign:

Pet Products Trading Company (PPTCO): Pioneering the pet industry in the MENA region

KCG: Sustainable and innovative construction solutions

Snap Inc: Connecting the real world through technology



More information on the 50 MENA Leaders Campaign may be found here:

https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-mena-leaders and https://gulfnews.com/50-mena-leaders



