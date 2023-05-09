How to build a career in an ever-changing economy



The world of work, particularly in tech, is rapidly growing and changing every day. Between layoffs and claims of employees lacking skills, building or maintaining a career might seem daunting. In order to tackle the skills gap and give people the confidence to go into a new career, OPIT Open Institute of Technology has been established. To provide more information for anyone who may be interested in completing a new degree, OPIT will host a virtual roundtable on May 16th 2023 at 17:30 CEST / 16:30 BST.



High profile speakers from education, tech and recruiting include Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT and Italy’s Former Minister of Education, Paco Awissi, VP of Data and Reporting at Morgan Stanley, a lead instructor at McGill University and professor at OPIT, and Sabya Dasgupta, advisor to Microsoft and OPIT professor. It will be moderated by Matt Symonds, Director of Fortuna Admissions and Columnist for Forbes.



The discussion will answer the questions of any prospective students or industry professionals hoping to learn more about OPIT and what they could achieve.



The speakers will discuss a variety of topics, such as the ROI of education, why tech education pays off, navigating the talent crunch and much more. They will provide a global perspective on education and the tech market.



Prospective students will gain clarity and knowledge about the industry from the roundtable, and the courses that are available at OPIT. The degrees currently open for applications are a BSc in Modern Computer Science and an MSc in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Both degrees are fully accredited by the EQF and the MQF, and have full legal value in Europe.



Riccardo Ocleppo, the founder and director of OPIT says; “Our teaching model combines quality, flexibility, and inclusiveness: we believe that education, even if it takes place physically at a distance, must guarantee closeness on all other aspects, starting from support for the student throughout the period of study."



If you would like to learn more about OPIT and tackle education in the world of tech, you can register for the roundtable Tech Skills as a Resilience Tool: Building a Career in a Rapidly Changing Economic Landscape by following the link here: https://www.opit.com/webinar-16-05-23/.



/ENDS



For more information on OPIT’s launch, please contact Georgina Tierney at georgina@bluesky-pr.com