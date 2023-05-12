At last! A free consumer publication offering much-needed support to family carers from award-winning editor and former carer, Christina Neal





Introducing Dementia Help magazine, launching on 12 May ahead of Dementia Action Week (15 to 21 May) – the very first consumer magazine for dementia carers. This new bi-monthly digital publication will help carers cope by featuring valuable insights on topics such as financial planning, managing daily caring tasks, and top-notch products and services that can genuinely make a difference. The launch issue features an exclusive interview with Scott Mitchell, widower of Dame Barbara Windsor, who had Alzheimer’s disease.



The magazine will be free to download from the existing Dementia Help website, sent to an email list of 15,000 dementia carers and promoted to Dementia Help’s 17,500 followers. Dementia Help magazine will be an essential resource for all carers supporting their loved ones.



The launch of Dementia Help magazine marks an important milestone in providing much-needed support for people living with dementia and their families. There are around 700,000 dementia carers in the UK and over 944,000 people living with a diagnosis. Dementia is a growing problem, with Alzheimer’s Society predicting that 1.6 million people will be living with the condition by 2040.



Carers often feel isolated and alone, with 63% of carers saying they have had no or very little support, according to Alzheimer’s Research. Up to 70% of dementia carers are women, and 20% of female carers have gone from full-time to part-time work to cope with their caring duties.



Dementia Help Founder Christina Neal is an award-winning writer and editor with over 30 years of media experience. She launched the Dementia Help Facebook page and website in 2017 as a beacon of hope for those caring for loved ones after losing her mum to dementia. The Facebook page quickly grew to 16,000 followers.



Christina says: ‘When mum was diagnosed, I had no idea what to expect or how to plan ahead. I wish I had known more about dementia in the early stages of her diagnosis, as the more you understand it, the better placed you are to provide the best care. I now fully appreciate the challenges carers face, which is why I want to provide them with practical advice on how they can manage their loved one's condition.’



Christina aims to fund the magazine through advertising revenue. She will offer full-page and half-page advertising options to advertisers with relevant products and services, and the opportunity to advertise online and in regular Dementia Help email newsletters. This multi-platform resource is ideal for companies eager to reach a targeted audience of dementia carers.



Christina Neal is a writer and editor with over 30 years of media experience. She is the former Editor of Women’s Fitness and Women’s Running magazines. She has written six books, including Run Yourself Fit, The World Marathon Book, How To Feel Less Anxious and most notably, Dementia Care: A Guide and 50 Things Every Carer Should Know About Dementia. She has also appeared on TV and radio, sharing her insights about dementia.