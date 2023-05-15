Major accolade for pioneering inventor of the world’s most accurate passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) reader systems for automating inventory and asset tracking



Cambridge, UK – 15th May 2023 – PervasID, the company providing best-in-class passive RFID reader systems for automating inventory and asset tracking, today announced that its founder and CEO Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan has been named in Business Elite’s “40 Under 40” – a prestigious awards program that identifies outstanding young executives and entrepreneurs who are visionaries and innovators, changing the way things are done. The honourees will receive their awards at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul on June 15, 2023. Recently, Sabesan has also been elected as a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) which numbers more than 168,000 members in 150 countries Sabesan is also an Enterprise Fellow at Girton College, Cambridge.



Business Elite Awards Advisory Board is composed of respected and experienced individuals from across the business world who either own and/or run multimillion-dollar companies, leaders in their industries, professions, and communities. The Advisory Board reflects the diversity and leadership excellence in global business.



PervasID, backed by leading strategic investors such as Stanley Black & Decker, is the result of Dr Sabesan’s ground-breaking work as a PhD student at the University of Cambridge. His work in the area of accurate tracking of passive RFID tag (battery free) has been internationally recognised and has resulted in several patents. As founder and CEO, Dr Sabesan has successfully grown PervasID from its inception to become a global enterprise, providing transformative solutions to healthcare, industrial, security, retail and supply chain and logistics sectors with a complete product suite of the world’s most accurate passive RFID readers.



“Across a broad range of industries from healthcare to retail to manufacturing, there are few things more critical having clear oversight of where assets are and making sure that they are being used in the most efficient way possible. Our revolutionary technology allows organisations of all types to keep track of their inventory and asset cost effectively with unparalleled accuracy and speed,” said Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, Founder & CEO of PervasID. “I’m proud to receive this major honour from Business Elite which reflects not just my own work, but that of the whole PervasID team.”



About PervasID

PervasID is a fast-growing technology company that designs and manufactures world-leading, passive RFID fixed reader systems for automating inventory tracking, stock taking and asset management processes. PervasID patented products are enabling organisations across a wide range of markets to streamline processes by providing unparalleled visibility into goods, assets and people. No other solution on the market today can offer such accuracy, speed and cost effectiveness.



