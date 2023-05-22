The annual APSCo Charity Ball has raised over £49,000 for St Christopher’s Hospice in London, making it one for the ages, with APSCo members displaying their incredible generosity once again.



The glamorous Atlantis-themed event saw leaders from across the professional recruitment market don their tuxedos and ball gowns to raise money for a very worthy cause. St Christopher’s provides tremendous support for adults and children needing palliative care. Guests heard from Jez who shared his personal journey of losing his sister to breast cancer at the age of 37. His story highlighted the profound impact St Christopher's Hospice had on his sister's life and revealed to all in attendance the sheer scale of the Hospice’s influence on those in need.



His speech clearly inspired APSCo members and Trusted Partners to show their support as they bought hundreds of raffle tickets and bid high in both a silent and scintillating live auction.



Ann Swain, Global CEO at APSCo, praised everyone involved for making the event an overwhelming success:



“The Charity Ball has become a staple of APSCo’s calendar and is the perfect event for the cream of the recruitment sector to come together, let their hair down and enjoy themselves. But more importantly, it is also a golden opportunity for us all to support a fantastic charity. I’d like to thank everyone who, sponsored, helped to organise, and attended the ball.



“St Christopher’s Hospice plays a crucial role in supporting those needing end-of-life care and their families, but they have to raise millions of pounds each year to continue delivering this level of support. Once again, my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped raise these much-needed funds for the Hospice.”





