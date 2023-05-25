Healthcare employers are still struggling to source the skills needed within the industry, according to new research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), the trade association for the professional recruitment sector.



The data, provided by the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology, revealed that both job vacancies and application numbers continued to fall in April when compared to the same point last year.



The number of vacancies recorded in April 2023 was the lowest reported at any point in the past 16 months, marking an 18% decline from month-on-month. In addition, application numbers have also dropped significantly, with the figures recorded in April 2023 down 53% on March’s numbers.



The data highlights that, despite well-publicised strike action, talent shortages for nurses, carers and other medical staff persist, which will be of concern to NHS hospitals and trusts that are still in dire need of specialist healthcare professionals.



Ann Swain, Global CEO at APSCo, said



“The data shows that the continued strike action is influencing both recruitment and applications in the healthcare sector. With ongoing disputes and a fall in applications as unrest continues, hospitals and Trusts are facing significant resourcing difficulties that are showing no signs of easing. While there has been some movement in pay negotiations, the damage to the healthcare labour market that has already been done will be difficult to reverse, suggesting that struggles will only continue in the sector.”





