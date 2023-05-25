Helping new investors conquer their fears and develop market knowledge, Nemo AI provides market insight, comparison, and analysis to global users.



Backed by over 25 years of industry experience and setting out with an aim to ensure their users ‘Never Miss Out’ on investment opportunities, the recently-launched investment brand Nemo has already pioneered their use of Nemes – investing opportunities identified by real world trends.



Now the brand has utilised the power of AI to help investors find the answers to their burning questions at the tap of a button – launching one of the world’s first ever GPT powered financial assistants, Nemo AI.



On the launch of their latest venture, Nick Scott from Nemo had this to say:



“At Nemo, we’re committed to connecting individuals with opportunities in the financial markets.



“We know that many potential investors feel held back by a lack of knowledge, and that’s where Nemo AI comes in. By leveraging the latest in AI tech, we’ve created one of the world’s first GPT powered financial assistants, empowering new investors around the world with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions.



“We’re really excited for the future of Nemo AI, and can’t wait to see where the technology is able to go from here.”



Nemo AI will act as a virtual assistant, balanced financial analyst, and stock market expert, all in one within the Nemo platform. It provides straightforward answers and real-world statistics by utilising a combination of the GPT AI system - trained on 175B parameters - alongside live market data.



Nemo AI can handle both general and specific questions about investing, companies, and stock performance. The AI will provide answers ranging from how to get started, to insight into more niche investment possibilities. Nemo AI will give clients balanced answers and statistics, rather than conclusive opinions, allowing clients to make informed decisions that are right for them.



Try Nemo Assistant for yourself, it’s available worldwide.



Bringing the power of AI to the investing space, Nemo is the latest venture from Exinity, a global fintech with over 25 years’ experience providing trading and investing services to individuals.