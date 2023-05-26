Discover "The Healed State" – Your Ultimate Guide to Holistic Healing



May 2023- Renowned author and healer, Christianne Wolff, presents "The Healed State," a transformative book that uncovers incredible studies and provides practical answers to restore balance and well-being. This 336-page hardcover edition, complemented by captivating illustrations, offers a comprehensive approach to healing through behavior, activities, nutrition, and nature.



"The Healed State" tackles essential topics such as overcoming self-sabotage, releasing blockages, and finding joy, peace, and balance. Christianne Wolff, a trusted expert with over 30 years of experience, shares her wisdom and techniques gained from running healing retreats worldwide and online memberships.



Key features of "The Healed State" include:

Exploration of healing through behavior, activities, nutrition, and nature.



7 Stages of healing and techniques to restore harmony.



336 pages of transformative content, beautifully illustrated

FREE audio version read by Christianne Wolff, along with 10 audio meditations



Pre-launch offer: £20 plus p&p, with deliveries starting on June 12th



Christianne Wolff's renowned expertise as a multi award-winning, best-selling author fuels the depth and authenticity of "The Healed State." Her mission is to guide readers back to their natural state of well-being, fostering immunity, reducing stress, increasing happiness, and enabling them to live harmoniously.



For more information, interviews, or to take advantage of the pre-launch offer of "The Healed State,"



BOOK LAUNCH for PRESS 8th June, Fire and Alchemy, Shoreditch. 6-9pm. Includes hard back copy and audio version of The Healed State book, sound bath, glass of bubbly and goody bag.



please contact:

Christianne Wolff

www.thebodyrescueplan.com

07977714791

christianne@thebodyrescueplan.com



About Christianne Wolff:

Christianne Wolff is a renowned healer, health mentor, and best-selling author with over 30 years of experience. Through her healing retreats and online memberships, she empowers individuals worldwide to reclaim their well-being and live harmoniously. She regularly appears in the national press and has many celebrity clients.