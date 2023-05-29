Emma — The Sleep Company, the world’s largest D2C sleep brand, yesterday premiered its first documentary at the Global Health Summit in Geneva. The Global Health Summit is an event designed to drive change in global health and well-being, and provides an opportunity to understand what industry can do to improve people’s health. With its own dedicated Sleep Research team, who build the scientific foundation for the company’s industry-leading knowledge, Emma was chosen to represent the crucial topic of sleep at the summit. Active in more than 30 countries, Emma is the global industry player that can drive change in the sleep sector and promote the importance of good sleep around the world.



The documentary narrates the journey of three very different individuals — one athlete, one member of the military, and one teacher — in Emma’s Sleep Consultancy, which is provided by the company’s Sleep Research team. The Sleep Consultancy is a fully individualized sleep improvement programme that acknowledges sleep for what it is: a single, vital component of an overall healthy lifestyle. Behind the scenes, the participants are guided by Emma’s sleep experts, and share their experience on camera.



“Our Sleep Consultancy pays testament to the power of sleep education for general health” said Theresa Schnorbach, Team Lead Sleep Research at Emma — The Sleep Company. “For example, professional footballers from Werder Bremen, who participated in our five-week program, improved their athletic performance by 17% and their sleep quality by 21%. After making an impact on high-performing athletes, we want to help everyone improve their overall quality of life with better sleep.”



The premiere took place at the Intercontinental Hotel Geneva, where Theresa Schnorbach, other industry leaders, and health experts participated in a special panel discussion titled: “Good Mental Health and Wellbeing- A preventative approach: the missing link to understanding healthcare?”



