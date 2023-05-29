UK’s No. 1 Women’s Trauma Recovery Coach Available to Comment



Hating herself, racked with chronic anxiety and suicidal thoughts, and feeling utterly worthless, Ronia Fraser’s relationship was literally killing her.

“I thought I was losing my mind,” confessed Ronia. “I didn’t recognise the person looking back at me in the mirror. And even worse, the people around me started to believe I was crazy. I reached a point where I knew that if I didn’t get away now, I wouldn’t be alive in a few weeks.”



Ronia, now 41, had been living her “California dream life” – she was Head of Finance for a multi-million pound global music business in Los Angeles and had a beautiful home in the exclusive Hollywood Hills. But behind the successful façade, she was trapped in a severely abusive relationship and she says that abuse survivors rarely fit the concept of abuse victims.

Considered a pioneer in the field of Narcissistic Abuse Recovery, Ronia has come a long way from the dark days of that relationship.



“He would break me down emotionally and psychologically and then made sure to leave a knife or box cutter behind for me to use and do his dirty work for him,” she admitted. “I was drugged without me knowing for almost a year, resulting in blackouts and loss of reality. I suffered gaslighting, brainwashing, intentional sleep deprivation, emotional blackmail. I developed a most profound and unimaginable sense of loss and sadness and deep self-loathing. No-one on the outside world however would have ever known that my life was less than perfect – sunshine, palm trees, the career, the lovely house in the Hills and all…”

To survive, she quit her high-powered job, dropped everything she had created for herself in America and returned to the UK where she went into hiding for two years.



“Back then, I was really struggling with my mental health as a consequence of the abuse,” she said. “Narcissistic Abuse wasn't really a thing at that time and there was little information available. I got very frustrated with the lack of results I was getting from therapy so I went out on my own with a mission to find something that would fix this.”

Today Ronia runs a highly sought after, multi-award-winning international Trauma Recovery Coaching business. Her proven roadmap to Narcissistic Abuse Recovery has helped thousands of abuse survivors from all over the world to find their way out of this nightmare. She is globally renowned and respected for her highly effective, yet gentle approach to trauma recovery.



What is World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day (WNAAD)?



Narcissistic Abuse is one of the most common yet least acknowledged and understood forms of abuse, which without fail has a detrimental impact on the survivor’s (mental) health and quality of life.

According to the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, more than 43 million women and 38 million men will experience mental or emotional abuse by an intimate partner. And that does not include families or workplaces.



World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day on June 1 dedicates the day to education and offers hope and support for the survivors and thrives for effective change. Unlike physical abuse, narcissistic abuse leaves no physical marks. The most sophisticated form of psychological and emotional abuse, it is invisible and difficult to prove. Yet, its effects are lasting, harmful and life-changing.





As one of the most acclaimed narcissistic abuse recovery professionals in the world, Ronia is uniquely placed to comment on how people can deal with this terrible situation. Not only can she tell her own story, but she can offer advice to those struggling, and talk about the real people in the world whose lives have been changed by the events. Ronia is a clinical hypnotherapist who regularly features in the news and is an experienced media commentator.





Suggested Questions:



1. What is Narcissistic Abuse and what makes it so dangerous?

2. Why do we fall for narcissists in the first place?

3. What are the early warning signs of narcissistic abuse?

4. The 5 most common signs to look out for if you think you may be in an abusive relationship with a narcissist?

5. How to heal after experiencing narcissistic abuse

6. The 5 different types of Narcissists (and it's not who you think!)

7. What is gaslighting / love bombing and why is it so dangerous?

8. What tools help assist in the recovery following a narcissistic abusive relationship?

9. What is the mental health impact of an abusive relationship?

10. Trauma Bonding - why can I not leave (or keep going back) and how to finally get out!





