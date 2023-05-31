Erlangen, 31 May 2023 - Siemens Healthineers is proud to present its keynote on the renowned Reuters platform. A captivating film offers fascinating insights into Siemens Healthineers' pioneering work in healthcare.



The rapid pace of development in healthcare is constantly producing new innovations that push the boundaries of what is possible. Siemens Healthineers has an outstanding combination of expertise and experience to understand these changes and shape the future of healthcare. The company focuses on three key themes: Personalisation of Care, Operational Excellence and Intelligently Connected Systems of Care.



Siemens Healthineers' latest keynote, delivered to a global audience of leading physicians, healthcare executives and industry experts, focused on breakthroughs in cancer treatment. While cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, Siemens Healthineers has made significant advances in personalised medicine. Scalable technologies and AI-powered clinical decision support can improve prognosis and enable preventive measures.



The healthcare system faces the challenge of providing effective care to a growing number of people. Siemens Healthineers will present innovative solutions to address this challenge in the keynote. Through the use of technology and operational excellence, more stress-free working environments can be created for healthcare staff to increase care efficiency and better meet the needs of patients.



A key focus of the keynote will be on addressing the healthcare workforce crisis. The shortage of skilled workers and the increasing demand for qualified professionals pose major challenges for the healthcare system. Siemens Healthineers will present innovative approaches to address this crisis. Through the use of technology and operational excellence, more stress-free work environments can be created, allowing healthcare workers more time for patient care.



Siemens Healthineers wants to make these groundbreaking ideas and innovations accessible to a wide audience. The inspiring film presenting the keynote highlights is now available on the renowned Reuters platform. Learn how Siemens Healthineers is revolutionising cancer care and helping people live healthier lives.



This inspiring film offers fascinating insights into these innovations and shows how Siemens Healthineers is helping people lead healthier lives. Learn more about revolutionary cancer treatments and the advances made possible thanks to the pioneering work of Siemens Healthineers. To view the film, please visit: https://www.reuters.com/plus/tbd-media-group/connect-people-...



This article provides only a snapshot of the topics addressed in the Siemens Healthineers Shape Keynote 23. For the full keynote presentation and more information, please visit: [https://events.siemens-healthineers.com/shape-keynote].





