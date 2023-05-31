London, May 31st 2023 - MED-EL, a world-leading provider of hearing implant solutions, proudly announces its participation in a global health campaign spearheaded by TBD Media Group.In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, being able to hear is fundamental for communication, education, and overall quality of life. Yet 1 in 5 people around the world already live with hearing loss. For those without access to treatment and hearing care, the world around them can remain silent.



MED-EL has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the field of hearing implant technology to bring the gift of hearing to people globally. Through extensive research, development, and collaboration with leading experts, MED-EL has developed a comprehensive range of implantable devices and rehabilitation solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of hearing needs, and is continuing to make hearing care accessible to all through the use of robotics, AI, and telemedicine, as well as international development programmes for hospitals in low income countries.



The company's participation in this global health campaign reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the field of hearing healthcare and technology.With a strong commitment to innovation, accessibility, and the well-being of individuals, MED-EL continues to lead the way in transforming the lives of those with hearing loss.



The main contents of the film includes interviews with Dr Ingeborg Hochmair, (Co-founder and CTO), Dr Patrick D’Haese (Director of Public Affairs) and Max who is an engineer, Hearpeers mentor and user of cochlear implants.



