Guatemala, June 2nd 2023 - Combining cutting-edge research, state-of-the-art technologies, and a visionary team of experts, Luminova Pharma Group is at the forefront of groundbreaking discoveries. Their unrivalled passion for scientific advancement fuels their pursuit of breakthrough therapies for some of the world's most challenging diseases.



Luminova Pharma Group, a groundbreaking pharmaceutical company, is poised to revolutionise the healthcare landscape with its innovative approach to developing life-changing medicines. Luminova Pharma Group is a part of the TBD Media Group Global Health campaign, which strives to raise awareness and share knowledge about technological advancements and the dedication to ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality healthcare, regardless of country or social class.



As the number of individuals with diabetes and other medical conditions is increasing rapidly in Central, The Caribbean and South America, Luminova recognises the importance of collaboration, by actively seeking partnerships with academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and government organisations such as The Foundation Aldo Castañeda.



They also maintain a broad portfolio which includes an array of therapies and medicines. Through their ingenuity they have developed a band of many different treatments. These include Unipharm therapy: which treats acute symptoms, Uninova: elevating chronic diseases, Uninutra: providing vitamins and supplements and; Novum providing access to a variety of treatments.



The convergence of expertise between Mike Erichsen, esteemed President of Luminova Pharma Group, and the distinguished Dr Gonzalo Calvimontes, Vice President of Foundation Aldo Castañeda, forges an awe-inspiring endeavour.



Reaching over seven different South American countries, Luminova Pharma Group provides healthcare for countless individuals (We are in 14 countries in Central America, The Caribbean and South America). Promoting a vision to provide first class healthcare to the masses regardless of socio economic status; they continue to defy expectations by maximising their resources to save innumerable lives.



At the heart of their mission lies a profound dedication to elevating the lives of patients afflicted by congenital heart disease. Fueled by an unwavering commitment, their collective vision transcends boundaries, leveraging a specialised medical team and cutting-edge technology to both amass essential funds and deliver exceptional care to those in need.



Luminova Pharma is a visionary pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming patients' lives through innovative, life-changing medicines. With a strong focus on precision medicine and patient-centricity, Luminova Pharma uses cutting-edge research and cutting-edge technology to develop targeted therapies for the most challenging diseases.



TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/





