Kraków, May 31, 2023- The time to take action is now. According to WHO, over 30% of the world’s population cannot access essential healthcare services. And the situation will only worsen when (as WHO estimates) by 2030 global decrease of healthcare professionals will reach 18 million unfulfilled positions. The answer may lie in technology, more specifically, in developing medical solutions that will shift some of the diagnostic work from professionals to patients.



So when TBD Media Group launched its Global Health campaign featuring documentaries from all over the world with the main theme being “Health for All,” we were looking for not just the voice of technological innovation but of equality and inclusivity too. And we found that voice in Untitled Kingdom - a Polish HealthTech product and software development company.



Untitled Kingdom works with patient-driven companies to develop medical solutions that reflect the vision of where technology is supporting care delivery and access. Their documentary speaks on the importance and impact of remote patient solutions. These solutions refer to technology that patients can use at home to perform self-testing, self-examination, and health status surveillance. Devices that improve access to health screenings and diagnosis and therefore help achieve healthcare’s primary goal: disease prevention. And Untitled Kingdom is one of the top HealthTech companies co-developing remote patient monitoring software and technology.



‘Equality starts with technology’ said Piotr Zajac, CEO of Untitled Kingdom. “And to me, it means that regardless of your geography, socio-economic background, sexual identity, or financial status, technology facilitates equal opportunities and enables us to be whoever we want to be. In the case of HealthTech, it provides access to reliable care.”



And Untitled Kingdom proved itself a successful HealthTech and MedTech organization by creating relatable solutions across the healthcare industry, including Eargo and Elvie Pump. More than 75 released digital products for the healthcare sector and medical educational programs for developers, designers, and quality testers. This company is a unique place where tech experts become MedTech specialists – bridging the world of medicine and technology.



About Untitled Kingdom

Untitled Kingdom specializes in bringing exceptional digital health and MedTech solutions to life. What’s more, this team of specialists works exclusively on projects that improve the health and lives of users. Offering software and product development services to provide effective and safe healthcare. Overcoming social barriers through coding and cutting-edge technology.



