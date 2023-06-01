NEW YORK, June 1st 2023 — Medscape, a part of the WebMD Health Network, and a leader in health information services for physicians, other healthcare professionals and consumers, is proud to announce it will be featured as part of the Global Health campaign, which aims to promote innovation and development in healthcare worldwide. The Global Health campaign has been launched to coincide with the Global Health Summit 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.



“We are very proud to be part of the Global Health campaign as it promises to spotlight some of the true innovators in healthcare from around the world,” said Jeremy Schneider, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager, WebMD Global.



Medscape provides robust medical news, clinical information, expert perspectives, and professional educational tools to a vast number of more than 6.5 million physicians and 11 million healthcare professionals worldwide, across 33 medical specialties.



“Healthcare professionals face a substantial challenge in staying up-to-date with clinical developments that have a direct impact on patient care. We are very proud of the role Medscape plays in helping physicians around the world make informed treatment decisions that can lead to better patient outcomes,” said Schneider.



For more than 27 years, Medscape has been a facilitator of change in the healthcare industry. As a part of their mission, Medscape is continuing to explore the limitless possibilities of AI and develop new and personalized collaborative tools for clinicians.





