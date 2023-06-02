Features include Free Crash Detection, Enhanced SOS and Tile integration



LONDON, UK - Life360, the family locator app and safety membership platform, has today announced a 64% growth in UK premium members over the last year, alongside a range of new features included in its free membership offering, rolling out over the next weeks. This includes further integration with Tile, the leading Bluetooth tracker brand it acquired in 2021.



Used by more than three million people in the UK and 50 million people worldwide, Life360 offers families peace of mind by allowing them to coordinate daily activities in real time, find important items, stay connected with those who matter most, and assist in emergencies.



Its existing features include; advanced intelligent location sharing between Circle (group) members through Place Alerts, which send a push notification when members leave or arrive at a designated location; Check-ins, which allow a user to send their location via push notification instantly to every member in their Circle and Family Driving Reports, which allow families to see how (and what) drivers are doing behind the wheel to encourage safe habits and more.



New free features unveiled include:



Free Crash Detection, which notifies Circle members and emergency contacts when Life360 detects they are in a car accident. If help is needed or the member doesn’t respond within a five-minute grace period, all Circle members and emergency contacts are notified via a text message with the user’s exact location. The app notification will also play a unique sound on the phone that will repeat for either 10 minutes or until the notification is acted upon. Of course, no one ever expects to be in a car crash, but the truth is that they happen more often than you might think and the time it takes to get help is critical.



Enhanced SOS, which means that after triggering an SOS Alert, a 10 second countdown will begin, after which Life360 will call and text all Circle members and emergency contacts for the Circle the alert was triggered in. Circle members will also receive a push notification. The phone call and text message will say where the user was when the SOS Alert was triggered. SOS alerts are available to all Life360 users, meaning parents of all ages, including new drivers and university students, can be reassured that if a loved one requires emergency assistance but can’t contact 999 because they are unable to talk on the phone, Life360 can help.



The Tile integration allows Life360 users’ entire "Circle" of family and friends to see the location of important items within their Life360 map. Life360 members will automatically be able to see Tile and Tile-enabled products' last reported location, so everyone in their Circle can easily locate shared items or help each other retrieve something that's been misplaced. Tiles can be attached to everyday essentials like bikes, keys, wallets, bags, and more.



David Rice, Life360’s International GM and CSO, said: “There’s a reason why one in eleven UK families already use Life360. The launch of these new services form part of our vision to expand our offering in the UK and to help better connect and protect the people and things that matter most.



“Members can now expand their Circle to include items using Tile and these services combined feed into our mission to deliver safety options for families and their things. So whether you’re retrieving keys lost down the back of the sofa with Tile, or sending your teen driver immediate help following Life360’s crash detection, the ability to confirm the people and things that matter most are safe and accounted for and takes the stress out of everyday life.”



As a top 25 iOS app in the UK, Life360 will be introducing more additional features to the UK market over the coming months.



For more information on Life360, visit www.life360.com.



About Life360

As the world’s leading membership for safety and location services, Life360 offers busy families peace of mind and freedom by connecting and protecting everyone and everything that matters most. Combined with Tile, a Life360 company and pioneer in finding technology, members can locate missing items and see that everything is where it should be at a glance. Life360 makes it possible for families to coordinate daily activities in real-time, keep track of kids, connect with friends, find pets and important items, give teens safe independence, assist in emergencies, and so much more. Visit Life360.com or Tile.com for more information on how Life360 brings families together and Tile ensures that missing items aren't lost.



PR Contact

Kaizo

Life360@kaizo.co.uk



###