In France, you can dare to dream big. Did you know there are 19,000km of cycle routes across the country? 8,500km of waterways? 11 national parks? And over 8,000 museums?



Whether you’re still planning your summer break or looking ahead to autumn, this is the year to explore France at a slower pace. Jump on a bike, hop on a train or wander through villages to soak up the local atmosphere, and enjoy the little things at your own pace.



Our dedicated press kit will give you a wealth of nature-based, cultural and foodie ideas across all 13 regions of France, all with a green travel focus. Admire the beauty of historic landmarks, feel the excitement of major sporting and cultural events, head for a heart-pounding adventure in the mountains or take a dip in pristine waters at one of France’s unspoilt beaches. Take your time to delve into the places you visit: get more involved in the terroirs, crafts and local food. You’ll also find a selection of inviting, eco-friendly accommodation.



Interested in joining one of our press trips? Contact us for more details!



Ground Yourself in the Mountains: Serre Chevalier & Peisey Vallandry – 26-30 July

Loire-Atlantique: City, Coast and Country (inc. cycling and vineyards) – 4-7 September

Rugby: St-Etienne, Nice, Occitanie, Marseille & Paris – September

Normandy: Foodie – October

Arras: French fries and beer / Remembrance sites / Christmas market (end November)



