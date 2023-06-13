Psychic Coach Selda Goodwin will be based at Six Senses Ibiza as one of their handpicked Visiting Practitioners this summer. A partnership based on human connection and wellness will see Selda at the destination spa on selected dates during July and August 2023.



As a highly respected practitioner, Selda holds space within the realm of the psychic world. With years of experience working with her inner sight and conscious ability, Selda creates a space that allows others to heal and move forward with their life.



She has spent two decades travelling, exploring and studying the benefits of following your intuition and this summer will be offering personal healing sessions at Six Senses Ibiza that incorporate energy and breath work, meditation, sound and symbolism to guide individuals towards clarity. Her ability to see and feel between the various dimensions allows her to bring consciousness to that which can’t be seen by her clients. Weaving together her expertise and knowledge, Selda will offer connection, direction and inspiration, guiding individuals to heal and step into their optimum selves, both in their personal and professional lives.



Selda comments, ‘I am very happy to be working with Six Senses Ibiza. Their approach to wellness resonates with the intuitive manner in which I live. Tailoring my craft around their clients allows me to provide more individuals with a path of growth and reconnection.’



Each 75-minute session is 300 euros and can be booked here or by emailing spa-ibiza@sixsenses.com



Follow Selda Goodwin on @seldasoulspace or visit www.seldasoulspace.com



For further information please contact Rachael Grieve at rachael@wonderhousecreative.com or call +447789202587.