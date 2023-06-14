London, June 14th 2023 - As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, industries and communities are experiencing remarkable growth and transformation. TBD Media Group proudly unveils its groundbreaking "50 Leaders of Change'' campaign.



This is an extraordinary series of captivating interviews and inspiring video documentaries that shine a spotlight on visionary and trailblazing business leaders from every corner of the world.



The "50 Leaders of Change" campaign showcases a diverse range of influential figures, including executives, board members, and entrepreneurs from a wide array of sectors, such as finance, technology, healthcare, and more. By highlighting their extraordinary achievements, TBD Media aims to demonstrate how these leaders are spearheading innovative strategies and driving positive change across the globe.



"We believe that change starts with leaders who have the vision, courage, and determination to drive it," said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group. "The '50 Leaders of Change' campaign serves as a platform to celebrate and learn from these remarkable individuals, who are spearheading transformation in their respective industries and communities. We hope their stories will inspire others to take bold steps towards positive change."



Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey of discovery, as we delve deep into the minds of these exceptional individuals who are shaping the future and redefining success in ways you've never imagined. The companies that are featured in this campaign are:



Wolfspeed: Driving the transition from silicon to silicon carbide as we shape the future of semiconductor markets

TDK Ventures: Striving to make ground-breaking technological contributions to the energy industry



To watch the interviews and documentaries and learn more about the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, visit https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-global-leaders



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com