Commenting on Sir Keir Starmer’s party speech today in which the Labour leader announced plans to create 50,000 new jobs in Scotland alone, Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) comments:



“While the green energy plans outlined by the Labour party will help the UK move towards its net zero targets, there’s a crucial element missing in the plans: access to the talent needed to deliver against these requirements. The UK’s energy and renewables sectors are already struggling with skills shortages. A report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) last year suggested that the country was facing a ‘green skills’ gap of 200,000 workers. Increasing jobs will only exacerbate this situation.



“What’s required if this is to be a viable option is a new approach to the skills agenda that takes a truly global perspective and creates better opportunities to tap into the labour market internationally. That includes introducing short-term business visas for high-level and highly-skilled contractors, and the introduction of more adaptable working routes into the country. As of yet, we haven’t had clarity from either Sir Keir Starmer or the Sunak administration as to precisely how the green skills shortages will be swiftly addressed.”



