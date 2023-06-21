TBD Media Group



London June 21th 2023 - In recent years, the world has witnessed significant shifts and emerging trends in global health. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of healthcare systems, technology, and collaboration among nations.



TBD Media Group is delighted to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Global Health Campaign which aims to promote innovation and development in the healthcare sector worldwide and to make the world a better place.



TBD Media recognises the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle challenges within the healthcare industry and therefore brings together leading experts and organisations from various fields in the healthcare industry to drive progress and improve health outcomes on a global scale. The Global Health campaign features a series of interviews, articles and videos that will showcase health initiatives.



"At TBD Media Group, we believe that access to good health is a fundamental human right. Our global health campaign is a testament to our dedication to empower lives and transform futures worldwide," said CEO of TBD Media Group. "We are committed to leveraging the power of the media to shed light on pressing health issues and inspire individuals to take control of their well-being. Together, we can build a healthier and more resilient world."



TBD Media Group invites individuals, organisations, and communities to join hands and actively participate in the campaign. Together, we can make a significant impact on global health and create a future where every individual has the opportunity to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.



Companies that are featuring in this campaign includes:

Quanta Computer: Accelerating Smart Healthcare Transformation through AIoT Cloud Platforms



For more information about the Global Health Campaign please visit https://www.reuters.com/plus/tbd-media-group/connect-people-...



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



