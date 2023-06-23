Jasmeet Chana drives a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, with his brother, Ravi Chana, as his navigator.



Andover, 23 June 2023 - Global employee pay company, CloudPay, is proud to announce the sponsorship of top Kenyan racing driver Jasmeet Singh Chana and his team, CRS Racing in his latest pursuit, the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) round of World Rally Championship Safari Rally in Kenya.



Kicking off today as part of the FIA World Rally Championship, the races will see Chana – also known as ‘Iceman’ – look to build on his successful 2023 season, which so far has seen him lead the KNRC and taste his first-ever win at Nakuru Rally, after beating favourite Hamza Anwar in the third round of the national championship.



In 2022, Chana participated in the Safari Rally for the first time, achieving a podium finish for the National category, becoming the fourth best-placed Kenyan driver and scoring the 13th overall position.



CloudPay – which has offices across the globe and supports firms across Kenya – has joined the list of sponsors for his latest rally championship, as the company increases its presence in the country in a bid to bring pay flexibility and the modern pay experience to the African continent, working on improving people’s lives through their pay technology. Earlier in the year, CloudPay was a bronze sponsor at the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, as well as participating in the recent United Nations’ Global Forum on Remittances, Investment and Development.



Josep Elias, Chief Strategy Officer at CloudPay, commented: “We’d like to wish Chana and his team the best of luck in his latest racing endeavor. Just like in the world of rally, CloudPay always aims to be fast, flexible and certain despite what the road ahead may bring. We’re delighted to have the opportunity to support a local champion in his racing career.”



Those wanting to know more about Jasmeet’s endeavors can follow CRS Racing on Instagram and Facebook, as well as following WRC updates on all social media outlets.



Find out more about CloudPay in Africa at www.cloudpay.com/now-africa.



About CloudPay

CloudPay is an organisation united by a single purpose – to modernise the pay experience for business and people, raising the importance of pay processes beyond an operational function to become a true business advantage.



With a proud heritage of over 25 years, we are trusted to manage the pay processes of 250 global organisations, processing over 2.5 million payslips a year in 130 countries and handling over $24bn of payments in 168 currencies. Our integrated portfolio of payroll, funding, payments and pay on-demand solutions are delivered through a single cloud-based platform that can be deployed anywhere in the world.By unifying payroll, treasury and HCM functions and leveraging the latest technology, we can transform pay processes, making them fast and friction-free. We’re also making payroll more flexible and bringing certainty, with end-to-end compliance, always-on global data analytics and error-free automated operations, so however complex an organisation may be, payroll is one thing that can be relied on.