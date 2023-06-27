EOUL, South Korea and Long Beach, Calif., June 27, 2023 – Medit, Medit (www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, is transforming the digital dentistry landscape with its state-of-the-art technology and commitment to accessibility. By offering cost-effective solutions, Medit enables dental professionals to deliver precise and efficient treatment, revolutionizing patient care.



Digital dentistry has witnessed significant advancements over the past 40 years, and Medit has been at the forefront of this progress. Overcoming initial concerns related to costs and predictability, dentists now embrace digital workflows that ensure accurate results when fitting restorations into patients' mouths. Medit's cutting-edge technology empowers dentists and patients, enabling informed decisions and superior treatment outcomes.



Medit's innovative approach replaces traditional physical molds and impressions with intraoral scanners, creating digital models of teeth and gums. This streamlined workflow allows for the design and fabrication of dental restorations, including crowns, bridges, and implants. Dentists benefit from greater speed, accuracy, and the ability to visually demonstrate potential issues, while patients can actively participate in their dental health journey.



"Our commitment to delivering top-notch technology at an affordable price has made us a trusted partner for dental professionals worldwide," said GB Ko, CEO at Medit. "We are proud to provide user-friendly hardware and software applications that enhance the patient experience and facilitate seamless communication."



Medit's customer-centric approach, combined with their affordable and precise technology, has positioned them as a trusted leader in the industry. With a vision for a future where digital dentistry continues to improve outcomes, Medit is dedicated to providing accessible and innovative solutions that benefit both dentists and patients.



For more information about Medit and its innovative solutions, visit www.medit.com.





Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com