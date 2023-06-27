Yara International has been making significant strides in reducing the global agriculture industry’s carbon footprint and making food production more sustainable.



With a purpose-driven innovation culture that embraces curiosity and ambition, Yara is now focusing on introducing Green Fertilisers, a fossil-free, effortless and impactful way to decarbonize food.



“The major impact of green fertilisers is the huge reduction in emissions from its production, roughly 80-90% less,” said Frank Brentrup, R&D Lead for Sustainability and Strategic Research at Yara International.



Yara’s green fertilisers are a critical component of its much wider agenda for Regenerative Agriculture, a systematic, outcome-based approach to adopt the best sustainable farming practices that positively affects nature and climate.



“Our ambition is to grow a nature-positive food future and that means scaling up the knowledge that we’ve growing over time to as many people as possible,” said Rejane Souza, Senior Vice President for Global Innovation at Yara International. She also underscored Yara’s focus on three main pillars: ensuring climate neutrality, pushing regenerative agriculture to the forefront of food production, and ensuring prosperity for farmers and food producers.



The main contents of the film include interviews with Rejane Souza, Senior Vice President Global Innovation, Frank Bentrup, Research & Development Lead for Sustainability & Strategic Research Yara, and Johanna Taflin, Sustainable Program Lead and Strategic Partnerships in Lantmãnnen.



About Yara International:

Founded in Norway in 1905, Yara is a world-leading crop nutrition company and provider of environmental and agricultural solutions. Originally a mineral fertiliser company that sought to solve the emerging famine in Europe, it has significantly expanded its product portfolio and services through a culture of purpose-driven innovation that embraces curiosity and ambition.

Visit Yara International|Responsibly feed the world and protect the planet



About TBD Media:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



