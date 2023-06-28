NEW YORK, 28th June 2023 — Medscape, a part of the WebMD Health Network, and a global leader in health information services for physicians, other healthcare professionals and consumers, has been selected to be featured as part of the 2023 Innovation and Disruption Leaders series produced by CBS News.



The series profiles businesses that are game changers in their fields and dives into how the disruptors are innovating, revolutionizing, and improving their respective industries.



Medscape provides robust medical news, clinical information, expert perspectives, and professional educational tools to more than 13 million healthcare professionals, including 6.5 million physicians, across 33 medical specialties worldwide.



For nearly 30 years, Medscape has been a facilitator of change in the healthcare industry. As the industry evolves and adapts, Medscape has advanced with those changes, whether they be in technology, learning design, or other rapid advancements in the field of medicine.



“Innovation is critical to Medscape’s mission to provide the best-in-class medical information and tools that clinicians worldwide need to improve patient care,” said Jeremy Schneider, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager, WebMD Global. “We are delighted to be acknowledged by the CBS News’ Innovation and Disruption Leaders series as the leading global source of healthcare communications, clinical news, and health education for healthcare professionals.”



As a part of their mission, Medscape continues to explore the limitless possibilities of AI and develop new and personalized collaborative tools for clinicians.



Medscape’s unsurpassed expertise, advanced technology, and global reach lead the way in which healthcare professionals consume data, digital healthcare content, and education.





About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

Both Medscape and Medscape Education are part of WebMD Health Corp, an Internet Brands company.



About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health- focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, QxMD, Vitals Consumer Services, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.





