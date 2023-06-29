United Kingdom – Northern Bites, a leading sandwich supplier in the UK, is pleased to announce its steadfast support for the Welsh government’s recent major restrictions on meal deals, initially implemented in Wales, and calls on manufacturers to focus on making their sandwiches healthier. Northern Bites demonstrates how high-quality ingredients and sustainable practices can create tasty, healthy, and affordable meal deal offerings without sacrificing flavour.



The Welsh government has introduced new regulations aimed at limiting the promotion and placement of high fat, salt, and sugar products in stores, with the initial rollout taking place in Wales. These changes are part of a larger effort to combat the rising rates of obesity and related health issues in the country.



Despite the initial focus on Wales, Northern Bites is committed to better food choices across the entire UK. The company believes manufacturers should focus on making their sandwiches healthier instead of relying solely on government intervention. Northern Bites emphasises that there is no reason why taste cannot be maximised while keeping sugar, fat, and salt in check. Over 70% of Northern Bites products are under 400 calories, making them a tasty yet healthy offering.



Furthermore, Northern Bites recognises the importance of food-to-go offerings remaining good value for money, especially in the current economic climate. The company has made a commitment to offering a wide range of sandwiches and snacks that are not only nutritionally balanced but also economically accessible.

Sustainability is another cornerstone of Northern Bites' responsible approach. With the UK consuming approximately 3 billion sandwiches a year, packaging has become a significant environmental concern. Northern Bites has made sustainable packaging a high priority. For the past couple of years, 70% of their packaging has been fully recyclable, and the company is aiming to make that 100% by the end of 2023.



“Northern Bites is steadfastly committed to leading the charge in offering nutritious, flavourful, and affordable meal deals that not only adhere to the new regulations but set a gold standard for the entire industry,” said Abdul Hamid, Managing Director at Northern Bites. “We call on our fellow manufacturers to join us in this commitment to the health and well-being of our customers across the UK.”



