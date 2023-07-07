The ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, marked by digitisation, climate change, and advancements in medical care, presents colossal challenges worldwide. In recognition of this, the Medical Center at the University of Freiburg, one of the leading hospitals in Germany, has been diligently tackling these concerns for numerous years.



The Medical Center - University of Freiburg participates in the Global Health campaign and summit led by TBD Media Group in support of World Health Day featuring a film on healthcare digitisation & sustainability. Today, the medical center stands tall among the pioneers in hospital digitization and sustainability in Germany with its unwavering commitment to translating innovative medical research into tangible patient care has become a hallmark of the Medical Center - University of Freiburg.



"We are aware of the great responsibility that healthcare and hospitals bear as energy-intensive institutions. That is why we have been focusing on sustainable strategies for many years," says Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Frederik Wenz, CEO of the University of Freiburg – Medical Center. With the development of an open-source CO2 calculator for hospitals and the publication of the own CO2 balance, the University of Freiburg – Medical Center has taken important steps to make the healthcare sector as a whole more sustainable. "Hospitals can only make specific changes when they know the most relevant parameters. In this way, we create transparency and enable comparison between hospitals," Wenz continues.



In the face of rapid digital transformation, the Medical Center - University of Freiburg has emerged as a vanguard institution, spearheading the digitisation revolution in hospitals across Germany. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and implementing robust digital infrastructure, the medical centre is redefining the way healthcare is delivered and experienced. This transformative approach enhances efficiency, precision, and personalised patient care, setting a new standard for medical institutions nationwide.



University of Freiburg's Medical Center continues its journey towards a strong commitment and sustainable excellence, their achievements serve as an inspiration to healthcare institutions worldwide. By combining state-of-the-art technology, eco-friendly construction practices, and renewable energy solutions, they are redefining the future of healthcare, fostering a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.



