Quanta Computer, recognized as the world's largest computer maker and a five-time recipient of the "Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator" award, unveiled its vision for driving innovation and transforming global healthcare through AI-enabled digital health platform solutions at the Global Health Summit in Geneva. With an illustrious history spanning over 35 years, Quanta Computer has played an instrumental role in the information technology revolution and helped renowned global IT brands design and manufacture market-leading personal laptop computers and high-performance computing hardware that power cloud computing and artificial intelligence services worldwide.



Recognizing the escalating challenges brought forth by aging populations and a scarcity of medical professionals, Quanta Computer is harnessing its unrivaled technical expertise to develop cutting-edge AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) devices and AI Medical cloud platforms, poised to instigate a transformative shift in the connected health industry. Dr. Ted Chang, Chief Technology Officer of Quanta Computer, firmly stated, "Our mission is to empower healthcare providers to elevate patient care for anytime, anywhere, and anyone through the effective utilization of big data and the development of their own healthcare AI over the cloud."



Introducing its innovative QOCA (Quanta Omni-Care with AI) solutions for digital health, Quanta has unveiled a wide range of AIoT vital-sign wearables, including ECG monitors, digital stethoscopes, body temperature monitors, pulse oximeters, and more. The QOCA solutions also encompass AI-enabled Telemedicine and Telehealth platforms, enabling the seamless delivery of care between hospitals and to the homes of patients. Another integral component of the solutions is the user-friendly, no-code AI Medical cloud platform, which enables the construction of medical AI models without the need for programming skills. The solutions also offer the flexibility of a private-cloud infrastructure, empowering healthcare service providers to operate within a secure data environment and build AI models based on their own clinical and patient data.



In a documentary video released at the Global Health Summit, Quanta shared its long-standing collaboration with MIT CSAIL (Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory) and esteemed hospitals in Taiwan, renowned for its world-class healthcare system, which served as the fertile ground for these innovations. Building upon this success, the invaluable knowledge and experience gained from Taiwan's digital health transformation were generously shared with 21 APEC countries. Participants from the member countries had the opportunity to explore the immense potential of the QOCA solutions, empowering them to construct medical AI models and expedite healthcare innovation from their own data lakes in the era of artificial intelligence.



About Quanta Computer:

Quanta Computer, a Fortune Global 500 company, is the world’s leading Original Design and Manufacture (ODM) provider in personal laptop computers and high-performance computing solutions for cloud computing, AI computing, and smart applications such as mobility, manufacturing, and healthcare.



Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com