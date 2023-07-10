The combined strengths of our organisations will create a force multiplier for good

The Institute Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute), the UK professional body for innovators specialising in innovation and digital transformation, has signed a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PA Consulting Services Limited, a global innovation and transformation consultancy. This strategic partnership aims to drive Digital Transformation training and development, empowering businesses to benefit rapidly from the evolving digital landscape.



The MoU leverages the collective and deep-domain expertise of the two organisations to drive innovation and shape digital strategies, particularly, in such sectors as defence, security, health, and infrastructure. Co-creating tailored training programmes, utilising cutting-edge technologies and insights to equip professionals from the aforementioned sectors. This will ensure the development and delivery of comprehensive and beneficial measures for our client organisations. In addition, to the development of upskilling programmes, the collaborative arrangement will also offer strategic advisory services, advanced technologies implementation and integration, including amongst others, artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors and cybersecurity solutions, all of which aim to improve operational efficiencies and resiliency, thus, generating strategic advantage.



Prof. Sam Medhat, CEO of the IKE Institute said: “We are very excited by establishing this MoU with PA Consulting, a company that shares our commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation excellence. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the skills gaps for our clients, members and stakeholders, and bring holistic digital transformation solutions that address the unique challenges of the today’s ever changing digital landscape. The combined strengths of our organisations will create a force multiplier for good, leveraging IKE Institute’s experience in setting International Standards with such organisations as ISO and BSI, as well as our extensive knowledge in professional development."



David Russell, Partner, PA Consulting said: "The partnership between the IKE Institute and PA Consulting represents a powerful collaboration, combining deep industry expertise with transformative capabilities. We look forward to working together to help organisations harness the full potential of digital technologies, driving positive impact and delivering sustainable value.”



Dr Ana Smith, Principal Consultant, PA Consulting, and the lead for this unique collaboration, said, “This is going to be a long term engagement, bringing our capabilities together, to make a significant impact and change for our clients. It is unsurprising that as PA’s mission is ‘bringing ingenuity to life’ that PA has entered into a collaboration with IKE Institute, who are the very embodiment of original thinking and creative delivery. We are looking forward to great possibilities!”



Michelle Medhat, Operations and Strategic Development Director, IKE Institute, and lead for this strategic partnership, said, “The marrying together of innovation capabilities with technological excellence will deliver an enabling force to solve greater issues facing our clients, members and stakeholders, helping meet real needs, so that performance growth can still be achieved, despite fluctuating economic conditions. Working together, we can supercharge innovation and digital transformation to create new opportunities for our respective organisations, and our clients, members and stakeholders.”



End.



NOTES FOR EDITORS



About PA Consulting Services Limited https://www.paconsulting.com/

PA Consulting Services Limited, Bringing ingenuity to life – is a global innovation and transformation consultancy that believes in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. The company partners with clients across industries to deliver transformative results and create sustainable value for their businesses. With a multidisciplinary team of experts, PA Consulting provides a wide range of services, including strategy, technology development and implementation, digital, and innovation.

CONTACT:

Dr Ana Smith

PA Consulting Services

Email: ana.smith@paconsulting.co.uk





About the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) https://ikeinstitute.org



The IKE Institute is the UK Professional Body for Innovators. Dedicated to driving digital transformation excellence, the Institute accredits, certifies, benchmarks, and provides research, development, training and mentoring in innovation and digital transformation, in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, nuclear, security, technology and transportation. IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council, which brings together senior business leaders representing different economic sectors. The IKE Institute sits on the UK Scientific and Parliamentary Committee and the BSI/ISO Technical Committees for Innovation, Defence Standardisation and Artificial Intelligence, amongst others.



CONTACT:



Mrs Michelle Medhat

Director of Strategy and Operations

IKE Institute

Phone: +44 77 2028 6633

Email: michelle.medhat@ikeinstitute.org