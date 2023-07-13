Responding to the announcement that millions of public sector workers will get a pay rise, Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) comments:



“We fully welcome the pay increase and have no doubt that it will alleviate some of the disruption and strike action that has dominated the news in recent months.



“However, it is crucial that the Government doesn’t take its eye off the ball and fall into the trap of believing that this will solve all of the resourcing issues facing the sector.



“There are significant skills shortages across education and healthcare to name just two - pay increases alone won’t solve the problem. Urgent policy changes are necessary to enhance the UK's capability not just for cultivating skills but also for facilitating international hiring to address immediate resourcing gaps. APSCo has long called for working visas to be reviewed to create more viable employment routes into the country and we urge policymakers to keep this high on their agenda.”





Press Contact

Vickie Collinge

Vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705

About APSCo

The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) is the trade association for the professional recruitment market. APSCo Global comprises APSCo Asia, APSCo Australia, APSCo Deutschland and APSCo United Kingdom as well as APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the RPO and MSP sectors.

Find out more: www.apscouk.org