UK’s leading public EV charging infrastructure provider will deliver more than 300 new on-street charge points to London Borough



Redbridge, UK – Friday 14th July 2023 – The Council for the London Borough of Redbridge today announced that it has partnered with ubitricity, the UK’s leading charge point operator with a network of more than 7,000 public charge points, to install 310 new on-street charge points. Through the partnership ubitricity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, will install and manage the public charging infrastructure. The charge points will charge at a speed of up to 5kW and each take just under 2 hours to install, minimising disruption to the public.



The new public charge points have been funded through the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and ubitricity, and the project further develops the borough’s EV infrastructure. The on-street charging points will give local people without the ability to charge on a private driveway increased confidence to make the switch to electric, knowing they can easily charge their EV using public infrastructure available across Redbridge. Installation of the first tranche of the 310 charge points is set to begin in September 2023.



Cllr Jas Athwal, Leader of Redbridge Council, said: “We want to make sure our borough is clean and green now and for future generations. By making it as easy as possible for our neighbours to make the switch to electric vehicles, with 310 new on-street charge points coming to Redbridge, together we can improve local air quality and reduce the impact of climate change.”



Cllr Jo Blackman, Cabinet Member for Environment and Sustainability, said: “This is another big step towards ensuring we have the proper infrastructure in place to ensure there are no barriers to people using electric vehicles. We all have a role to play in tackling climate change. Using greener and more sustainable transport to get around our local area is one way in which we can reduce our carbon footprint on the borough and play our part in tackling the climate crisis for a greener and healthier Redbridge.”



Toby Butler, Ubitricity UK Managing Director, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Redbridge Council and contribute to the expansion of their EV infrastructure with the installation of over 300 new on-street charge points. At ubitricity, we are dedicated to facilitating the transition to greener transport options, and this project with Redbridge Council is a testament to our commitment. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the local community and the environment."



Michael Sharkey, Senior Technical Manager for Siemens plc, said “We are delighted to build on the work already done by Redbridge Council to increase on-street charging points to help residents who would be unable to charge their EVs at home. Importantly this adds another 310 chargers to the more than 6,500 already installed and maintained by Siemens across London.”

Redbridge Council has previously identified transport as one of the largest sources of carbon emissions in the borough, making it one of their key areas for action in tackling climate change and creating a cleaner, and greener Redbridge for local people.



Find out more about the benefits of owning an electric vehicle in Redbridge:https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/roads-and-pavements/electric-ve...



