TEACHERS OFFERED PROTECTION FOR BACK TO SCHOOL

New Unique Nasal Spray creates a physical barrier proven to neutralise and block COVID-19, colds and flu to protect against expected September resurgence

The number of teachers’ working days missed because of sickness absence has soared by 56 per cent in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic according to the latest workforce census data from the Department for Education. As teachers go off on their Summer break, and with less contact with others through the summer, especially indoors, one company is urging teachers to get ahead of the curve to avoid the usual seasonal resurgence of illnesses like common colds, flu, stomach bugs and COVID-19 when they get back in the classroom.

BioSURE Global the team behind the first CE marked HIV self-test, has launched BioSURE PRO Protective Nasal Spray - proven safe and effective for 6-hours per use – creating an invisible physical barrier that neutralises and blocks viruses and helps prevent infections caused by rotavirus A (sickness and diarrhoea) RSV (common colds), influenzas (flu) and coronaviruses including COVID-19. The team is urging teachers to start using it before term starts.



This innovative, patented Nasal Spray has a ‘silver bullet’ ingredient - Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate Hydrochloride (ELAH)* - already used in a leading brand of mouthwash that has gained global popularity in recent years due to its ability to inactivate viruses and bacteria. The unique action of the spray creates a barrier in the nasopharynx that protects in seconds and lasts for hours, blocking the attachment of airborne viruses. Scientific evaluations have confirmed that over 99% of the viruses tested were inactivated.

Suitable for daily use, for all aged 12 and over, BioSURE PRO will cost just GBP £9.99 for everyone using the code TEACHER23 online at www.bebiosure.com and can find it at Well Pharmacy and Amazon on promotion in September. It is drug-free and can be reapplied as needed for continuous protection and with 400 sprays per bottle, it means there is 3 months supply if used daily. BioSURE PRO is not a medicine and uses natural and food safe ingredients meaning it is safe for prolonged daily use, with no side effects or risk of long term dependencies.



BioSure Global CEO Brigette Bard confirms that heading back to school often increases infection rates, and wants to help keep people well and limit disruption in the classroom: “Absence rates in schools increased last autumn with UK Health Security Authority Data confirming it’s as a result of seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses. We have always been passionate about giving people products so they can feel in control and we’ve developed BioSURE PRO to help stop airborne viruses before they even start. It’s proven effective at blocking the 3 ‘tripledemic’ viruses RSV, flu and COVID-19 but here in the UK we need to look at a behavioural change for people to take action before they catch an infection, rather than reacting when they have symptoms.”



Sara Stevens, age 45 who works at St Philomena’s School in Hadleigh Road, Frinton says she’s not had a cold since she’s been using the spray: “All us teachers recognise that the start of term can be fraught with illnesses .. and actually if I’ve ever changed schools I always seem to get more coughs and colds as I’m not used to the germs from the new school! It’s so important – particularly at the start of a new school year – to be on the ball and part of that is being at my fittest, so this Nasal Spray is a must have certainly for me!”



Dr Abdul Gaffar, lead of the award winning team of scientists that developed the formula stated, “BioSURE PRO’s unique formula contains ELAH (Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate HCL)*, which prevents the virus from attaching to the nasal passages — essentially stopping the virus before it can reach a dangerous level. When it gets into nasal passages, it starts replicating very fast, and, when it replicates and reaches certain levels, it is able to move to other areas of the body, especially the lungs, where it creates havoc. We interrupt that process.”



[1] Clinical studies have demonstrated BioSURE PRO’s ability to stop viruses before they gain entry to the body, by blocking viral attachment to the nasopharynx. Independently tested against most common flus, colds and COVID-19 delta and omicron variants BioSURE PRO prevented viral replication in cells treated with the spray vs a control group of untreated cells. Four times more subjects remained infection-free after a 6-day study period with testing against Delta variant specifically.



BioSURE PRO Protective Nasal Spray is now UKCA marked and MHRA registered. It is also available internationally with the award winning formula proving successful in the USA under the Covixyl brand name



