Lincoln, Nebraska, July 27th, 2023 — LI-COR Biotechnology, a world leader in imaging solutions for biomolecular analysis, is proud to announce it will be featured as part of the Global Health campaign, which aims to promote innovation and development in healthcare worldwide. The Global Health campaign has been launched to coincide with the Global Health Summit 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.



“We are very proud to be part of the Global Health campaign whose mission is to highlight major innovations impacting healthcare around the world,” said Katie Schaepe, Senior Product Manager, LI-COR Biotechnology.



LI-COR Biotechnology develops state of the art optical imaging solutions that are integrated with dedicated reagents, software, and support to enable life science professionals to advance their knowledge on human biology.



“Our solutions empower researchers to unlock their next discovery with speed, accuracy, and consistency; advancing their studies of accurate diagnostic tests and effective therapeutics needed to treat and cure common and rare human diseases,” said Dr. Michael Furtaw, Director of R&D, LI-COR Biotechnology.



Throughout LI-COR's 50 years of innovation, the company has endeavoured to be at the forefront of technological development and continues to diversify by developing the cutting-edge products needed by researchers in today’s scientific world.



“We are committed to improving the human condition and we believe that by enabling life science researchers to understand human physiology and the nature of disease more effectively is one of the most impactful ways in which our organization can contribute to the improvement of human health worldwide, said Bambi Reynolds, Vice President and General Manager, LI-COR Biotechnology.



Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com