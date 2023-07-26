London, 26 July 2023, PowerX Technology Ltd, the first software platform to automate advanced data science at scale to optimise mobile tower operational processes, today announces the appointment of Ted B. Miller. Jr as a Non-Executive Director.



PowerX’s AI-led automation scales existing tower management expertise with a range of practical applications to deliver operational efficiencies and support new revenue-generating services. Benefits include CAPEX and OPEX optimizations for lower costs and accelerated growth, uptime resilience and auditable GHG emission reductions. Integrated into business and operational processes, the solution improves physical equipment performance and manages operational issues

to resolution, achieving lower energy and maintenance costs as well as improved capital deployment decisions.



The PowerX data intelligence platform, proven across thousands of towers, enables the mobile tower industry to digitise operations and business processes at scale with automated visibility, insights and practical actions across the wide spectrum of assets and operations.



Ted Miller, former founder Chairman and CEO of Crown Castle Inc, the first tower company in the USA, and active investor and advisor in the industry, said: “the analogue way TowerCos and MNOs used to manage their portfolios has been the norm for over 30 years. However, given the ageing infrastructure, cost of talent, and rising demand, digitisation has now become essential. It creates the opportunity to accelerate revenue, increase the productivity of resource-constrained teams, produce savings at scale and deliver targeted insights across the enterprise to all stakeholders. Digitisation also allows TowerCos and MNOs to meet the sustainability goals that their shareholders demand."



“The PowerX platform is enterprise-ready and already deployed at scale. It is the inevitable next evolution for the tower industry. I’m excited to contribute to this industry-changing technological leap. It allows a tower site to be totally digitized for maintenance, engineering analysis and power optimization from the desktop. The result is greater resilience, fewer truck rolls, reduced energy costs and improved sustainability.”



Andrew Schafer, CEO at PowerX, said “Ted’s knowledge of the industry, the challenges it faces and the need to innovate provides further strength and insights to the PowerX team. He shares our vision to help the Tower industry transform itself with advanced data science tools that drive operational efficiencies, reduce carbon emissions, optimise capital expenditures and improve resilience. Digitisation will put TowerCos in the driving seat to solve the most pressing issues facing the industry today and we are delighted that Ted is joining PowerX as we lead that adoption.”



William Mitchell, Non-Executive Chairman at PowerX, said “Ted has a strong track record of bringing ground-breaking solutions to market. We look forward to leveraging his skill set and bringing practical solutions to our clients using this exciting new technology across our markets.”



Ted Miller is an active investor in infrastructure-related technology as well as a Board Member and Advisor to the Autonomy Institute, a US government and industry alliance creating policies, markets, jobs and capital to build intelligent autonomous infrastructure for the 21st Century. He is founder Chairman of Visual Intelligence, the first telecom digital twin technology company using state-of-the art aerial drone sensor technology to map and analyse the structural integrity of cell towers at engineering class fidelity.



About PowerX Technology Ltd



PowerX, a UK-based software company, is the first software platform to automate advanced data science, including ML and AI at scale with practical applications and continuous improvements embedded into mobile tower operational processes. We put data intelligence at the heart of tower management to drive operating efficiencies, resilience, and sustainability. With PowerX, tower operators can monitor, control and apply continuous site-level efficiencies at scale for thousands of towers across entire networks. The solution provides unrivalled visibility and insights, with real-time prioritisation and integrated workflows to manage issues to resolution. Typical benefits include 15%- 30% maintenance cost reduction, 20-30% reduction in diesel generator run time & fuel usage, 10- 15% improved solar yield, 10-30% CO2 reduction and 10%+ improvement in asset utilisation. The PowerX platform also delivers significant benefits in labour productivity, grid tariff optimisation, revenue assurance, resilience, and capex planning. Find out more: www.powerx.ai



