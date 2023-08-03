Life Science People – the specialist recruitment firm in the life science sector has secured a £4 million investment from Silchester Partners Limited as it continues with its global growth plans.







The firm, founded in 2020 by David Spencer-Percival, has seen rapid growth since its inception, reporting a 155% growth in turnover between 2021 and 2022 with a further jump in turnover to £25m projected for 2023.







In the last three years, Life Science People has increased its headcount to almost 100 recruiters and opened new offices in London and Los Angeles.







This new investment will see the business continue on its path to become one of the leading global life sciences recruiters within the next decade, with plans to increase headcount to 1,000 recruiters globally. New offices are currently planned in Germany, Switzerland and further expansion in the US with offices planned in New York and Miami.







Commenting on the investment, David Spencer-Percival, CEO of Life Science People, said:







“This is a significant investment for our business and its people. We set the company up during a global pandemic and whilst the nature of the work we do meant that our solutions were in high demand as the battle for a Covid vaccine was underway, the successes we’ve experienced have gone beyond our expectations.







“We have huge and exciting growth plans for the business and this significant financial backing is further evidence that our goals are in reach – no matter how expansive they may seem. As a company, we recognise that our success pivots on our people, which is why we invest so heavily in our staffing. Our learning and development function, which is also growing, is committed to ensuring that everyone from graduate level to the more experienced recruiters that join our team have the chance to accelerate their career and successes.







“While recruitment has a reputation of being a lucrative sales function, the role we play as recruiters to the life sciences sector means that we all have the chance to positively impact global health. We have had instances where our ability to find the right expert has led to medical breakthroughs that are life-changing. I don’t think you can add a monetary value to that. The LSP team and I are looking forward to welcoming more people into the fold over the coming years and continuing to be a leader of recruitment solutions in life sciences."



﻿



Ends











Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







About Life Science People



We are talent experts who provide scalable, bespoke recruitment solutions for growing Life Science companies. We have experienced teams of recruiters who can advise and hire across all areas within: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, CRO Services, Health Technology and Medical Devices.



Our services include contingent, retained, and embedded services, our own version of scaled RPO – suited to rapidly growing organisations. We also offer an investment platform, allowing fledgling SME’s access to our large network of qualified investors, VC’s and PE’s.



We recruit extensively across EMEA & the USA and alongside our London HQ we have opened our West Coast office in June 2022, following a European expansion to Germany and Switzerland planned this year with further US expansion planned for 2024.