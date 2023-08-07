DIY Alcove Cabinets, online bespoke cabinetry specialist is delighted to announce its been unveiled as a ‘Winner’ in the national Ideal Home Living Room Awards 2023, an awards initiative from the leading homes brand to celebrate the very ‘best of the best’ in Living Room products.



Scooping the title of ‘Best Living Room Storage Solution’, DIY Alcove Cabinets has been recognised by Ideal Home’s expert judges, for making quality bespoke cabinetry including made to measure, fitted alcove cabinets, media units, bookcases, and wardrobes affordable for homeowners across the UK.



Beautiful Bespoke Storage Without the Bespoke Price Tag! DIY Alcove Cabinets has revolutionised the fitted furniture industry by offering custom-made storage solutions delivered as a ‘kit for customers to fit’ themselves, allowing them to enjoy substantial savings, on average £2,000 (compared to a cabinet maker and much more when compared to a high street brand).



Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Editor at Ideal Home Magazine, and judge said “These made-to-measure kits allow you to create a bespoke look for your living space at a brilliantly affordable price. A clear winner!”



The furniture is ordered online and delivered to doorsteps pre-cut, pre-drilled in flat pack format for DIY installation. The customer then takes care of the fitting and painting. Alternatively, customers can employ the services of a local carpenter for the installation and still save money!



John Graham, Founder and Managing Director at DIY Alcove Cabinets explains: “Our business model allows us to be competitive, as an online cabinetry specialist we don’t have the markup associated with high street stores, salespeople, or glossy brochures. Our online price calculator ensures complete transparency with instant quotes, enabling customers to stay within budget with no unexpected surprises.”



“We’re delighted to have been recognised as a winner by the experts at Ideal Home, a brand which has been inspiring homeowners for over 100 years AND alongside names such as Next, Hillarys, Little Greene Paint Company and Barker and Stonehouse. “Our fitted made to measure base cabinets start from £400, a single full alcove dresser with soft close doors and height adjustable shelves start from £650, double wardrobe starts from £600.



Victoria Emes, Comedienne, and Interiors Influencer:

“DIY alcove cabinets is such a genius idea, making beautiful, bespoke cabinetry affordable and easy to install. I have returned over and over to this business due to the quality of their work, attention to detail and customer service.”



Vikki Savage, Interior Design Expert:

Fabulous cabinetry, it looks professional, and the detail is fantastic. The instructions are clear and easy to follow, so much so that once you’ve built one you wonder why you didn’t get some sooner! I’m looking forward to my next purchase already! The team are also so helpful, nothing seems too much trouble.”



Website: www.diyalcovecabinets.co.uk

Instagram: @diyalcovecabinets Instagram photos and videos

Telephone: 01403 823 824

Email: sales@diyalcovecabinets.co.uk



ENDS



For further information, case studies and imagery please call:

Samantha Graham on 01403 823 824 or email on samantha@diyalcovecabinets.co.uk



Simple and Efficient Process:

By utilising our user-friendly price calculator, customers effortlessly specify their desired furniture by selecting options such as door style, handles, and additional features. By uploading dimensions and a digital photo of their space, customers collaborate with our team to finalise their specification. A scaled drawing is sent for approval prior to production. Once ordered, the made-to-measure living room storage is delivered within six weeks, complete with a comprehensive 'kit' that includes all necessary components (screws, dowels, hinges, etc.) and an easy-to-follow, step-by-step fitting sequence.



You don't need to be a DIY expert or own an extensive collection of tools to install our furniture, our fitting sequence guides homeowners through the process, and our team of skilled cabinet makers is always available to address any questions. Armed with just a tape measure, spirit level, pencil, jigsaw, and drill/driver, customers will have everything required to complete the installation. In the rare event of a customer mistake, we swiftly dispatch replacement parts, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish.



Uncompromising Quality and Durability:

Crafted for a traditional paint finish, our furniture is meticulously constructed using two premium quality trade-specific brands of MDF: Medite Premier from Medite Smartply and Hydrofugo from Finsa. Both materials are CARB2 compliant and have exceptional durability and stability. Unlike solid wood, these moisture-resistant materials are resistant to warping, swelling, shrinking, and twisting, making them ideal for modern homes. Our hardware, including hinges, drawer runners, hanging rails, and LED lights, is sourced from renowned global brands Hettich and Hafele, while our laminate prefinished interiors come from Egger.



About DIY Alcove Cabinets:

A family-run business with a team of twelve, our skilled cabinet makers manufacture our furniture at our workshop on the Surrey / West Sussex border using the latest CNC machinery for precision results and using premium quality materials sourced from the World’s leading brands.

We’ve garnered extensive expertise over the past 30 years, literally supplying and installing thousands of bespoke alcove cabinets, media units and fitted bookcases solidifying our reputation as the undisputed "UK Cabinet Expert”.