ABBA Disco Wonderland returns to the UK this September for it's annual club tour!



Experience a night dedicated to one of the greatest pop bands of all time, ABBA. Mixed with incredible venue transformations which turn every space into a Disco Wonderland, you can expect the most magical club experience. Apart from ALL of ABBA's hits you can expect to hits Disco & Pop bangers mixed by resident DJ's ABBA Kadabra, DJ Bjorn Hub & DJ FABAULOUS.



As well as these fabulous resident DJ's you can expect live tribute bands, hosts & performers as well as incredible special FX.



The night is hitting 16 locations across the UK from September - October including London, Glasgow, Bristol, Coventry, Norwich + many more!



Find out more information here: https://fixr.co/organiser/discowonderland



Email contact: ryan@discowonderland.club

phone contact: 07950944470