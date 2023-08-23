London, 23 August 2023 — In the modern music landscape, Inas X's tale stands out. Her story transcends genres, positioning her as a pioneering crossover artist of Middle Eastern American heritage, as an anthem of empowerment, authenticity, and unwavering dedication to self-expression.



Empowering Journey:

Emerging from Brooklyn's creative soul, Inas X's star power is rooted in her Palestinian heritage. Her journey illuminates the unbreakable link between cultural celebration and unfiltered self-expression. In her early days, Inas X shared stages with acclaimed artists like Fetty Wap and Post Malone, a testament to her charisma and unwavering determination in charting her remarkable journey.



A Prelude of Empowerment: "Cuff You Up" and Beyond:

Inas X's return started with "Cuff You Up," harmoniously blending Middle Eastern influences with modern beats, presenting a soulful glimpse into her musical identity—an initial taste of her forthcoming debut EP's redefined acoustic landscape with the recent unveiling of "Nonstop," an electrifying and soul-infused track from the same EP, igniting excitement for what's to come.



Championing Empowerment Amidst Cultural Complexities:

Her evolution mirrors the fearless blend of her lead single. Embracing her persona as a "Middle Eastern Barbie," she paints a canvas of diverse roots converging in a glorious, unapologetic embrace. Her journey deeply resonates with those navigating cultural intricacies and societal expectations, with the artistry amplifying voices daring to challenge conventions, unveiling the beauty of self-expression in a landscape often defined by silence.



EP Release:

With the debut EP scheduled for release this September, the anticipation surrounding Inas X's musical journey continues to build. Her fusion of influences and unwavering commitment to self-expression have positioned her as a rising star to watch. So, stay engaged and keep your eyes and ears open—Inas X's vibrant story is just beginning, and the world is eagerly awaiting the transformative tracks she has in store.



