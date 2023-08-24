Fort Worth, TX August 24th 2023 — The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies Diabetes and Heart Disease as two of the leading causes of mortality, standing as major global health challenges. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reports 540 million people living with Diabetes with projections indicating a worrisome 46 percent increase by 2045. These alarming statistics underline the imperative to address the issue head-on. Particularly, Type 2 Diabetes, constituting 90 percent of all cases, can be prevented, and treated through the adoption of a health-conscious diet and regular exercise.



Saladmaster, an industry-leading innovator in healthy cooking solutions, is making its mark at the Global Health Summit, reaffirming its commitment to advancing preventative health initiatives.



Saladmaster stands poised to assume a role in this transformative journey, utilizing its unique cooking technology and comprehensive health education programs. By integrating these powerful tools, Saladmaster empowers individuals to proactively combat potential ailments stemming from poor dietary choices, amplifying the message that prevention is paramount.



The Global Health Summit serves as a platform for Saladmaster to join forces with international thought leaders, bolstering the fight against preventable diseases borne from unhealthy eating habits. Magali Madariaga, VP of Global Marketing for Saladmaster, affirms, "Our mission is to forge a healthier world through education, innovation, and empowerment."



Ayo Olaseinde, President of Saladmaster, echoes this sentiment: "For 77 years, we've been changing lives, and our commitment to this cause remains unwavering. As a responsible participant in addressing a critical global health issue, we pledge to be an integral part of the solution."







