School holidays may end, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Berkshire's leading animal sanctuary, Beale Wildlife Park is home to over 500 animals from Armadillos and Capybaras to Wildcats and Zebras, across their 350-acre riverside estate. Their newest additions to the park, two Lynx kittens and three young Arctic Foxes, have added extra cuteness to the experience.



Open all year round, Beale Wildlife Park offers a wide variety of family entertainment at affordable prices. With the cost of living affecting everyone, Beale Park has worked hard to keep their family-friendly prices to a minimum. Entry to the park costs £15.50 for an adult and £12.50 for a child.



Lucy Costello, CEO of Beale Wildlife Park, states ‘It is incredibly important to us that everyone feels welcome at Beale Wildlife Park. Our keepers and the team work hard to ensure that families embark on a journey of exploration, learning, and fun that will create cherished memories for years. With over 109 species of animals from around the globe, we offer an immersive experience that will leave both young and old amazed.’



At Beale Wildlife Park, get ready to witness the wonders of the animal kingdom up close and personal. Whether strolling through enchanting woodlands, picnicking by tranquil lakes, or exploring themed gardens, every corner of the park offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the wonders of the outdoors. It goes beyond a simple zoo experience. A selection of interactive experiences has been introduced this year to ensure future generations continue to care for and protect animals. These include Animal Experiences (getting up close with the animals), Zoo Club (an after-school program for budding zoo-keepers) and a new five-week program designed to support 12-15-year-olds interested in animal-focussed careers. A combination of theory workshops and practical activities will include topics such as animal behaviour, welfare nutrition, conservation and enclosure design.



Lucy Costello continues, ‘We want Beale Wildlife Park to inspire people of all ages to learn something new about nature and help protect the future of the planet. By engaging with children from an early age and providing experiences that grow with them we aim to educate and instill a sense of responsibility for the planet's biodiversity in the hearts of everyone.’.



Young ones can burn off energy at the adventure playgrounds, while older children and adults can enjoy educational trails that provide insight into the park's conservation efforts. Plan your trip today.



Beale Wildlife Park, located in the heart of Berkshire, is a family-friendly destination that offers a unique blend of wildlife encounters, natural beauty, and engaging activities. With a commitment to conservation, the park provides an educational and entertaining experience for visitors of all ages. By supporting Beale Wildlife Park, guests contribute to vital conservation efforts aimed at protecting the planet's biodiversity.